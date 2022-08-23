CCPD works to clear large car crash off South Staples Street, Holly Road

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes as delays are expected to take several hours.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are currently working to clear a major vehicle accident at the intersection of South Staples Street and Holly Road, according to a social media post from CCPD.

Traffic will be diverted and southbound lanes on Staples Street will be closed until the wreckage is cleared.

Officers are working a major vehicle accident at the intersection of S Staples at Holly. All southbound lanes of travel on Staples will be shut down for several hours, all traffic will be diverted. Expect delays,please find an alternate route if possible. pic.twitter.com/SgqPNLKtrs — Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) August 24, 2022

