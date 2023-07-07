CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force drives home the importance of locking your vehicle

CCPD has detectives who have been working on their Auto Theft Task Force for seven years.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is continuing to spread auto theft awareness during the force's 'Watch Your Car Month'. Detectives have seen a few mistakes repeated over and over again.

A recent vehicle crime report card from CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force evaluated the parking lot at Whataburger Field Thursday. That parking lot received a 'C+'. Out of 59 vehicles 13 failed, meaning valuables were in sight, a window was open or doors were unlocked.

Andrew Liaromatis, program manager of CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force says, "If you like it, lock it.”

The mistake he sees most often is people leaving their car unlocked.

“That’s the largest driving factor but sometimes people leave their keys in their car too.”

Liaromatis calls these instances ‘crimes of opportunity.'

“Another big common mistake that people do is they leave their insurance and important documents inside of their glove box,” he said.

Liaromatis says that can lead to a domino effect of not only burglary, but identity fraud, and stolen credit cards.

“Half of the cases we work on are victim assisted,” Liaromatis said.

Meaning the victim makes it easier for the wrongdoer to carry out the crime.

Luis Rodriguez has been working on CCPD's Auto Theft Task Force for seven years. He said that he is not surprised by what is left unprotected.

“People leaving their belongings in plain view,” Rodriguez said.

That is the biggest mistake Rodriguez has seen since he began working on the Task Force.

“We look at the vehicles and if there is something in plain view that we see, that's obviously of value, then we end up marking it on the report card that they’ve failed.”

A yellow slip shouldn’t alarm you. It could also mean you passed the force's grading on your vehicle's security.

“The whole purpose of our public awareness initiative is to try and inform the community a little bit better and try and spread the awareness, so that we don’t have to deal with those victim-assisted cases, and we can really really curb these thefts of vehicles.”

If you're an apartment complex or a retailer, detectives on the Auto Theft Task Force can grade the vehicles in your parking lot based on how secure they are. If you'd like to learn more, you can call Andrew Liaromatis directly: 361.886.2872.

