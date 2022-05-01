CCPOA holds brisket sale for a good cause

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came to the rescue for fellow employee.

Example video title will go here for this video

The Corpus Christi Police Officers Association came together and held a benefit barbeque for a good cause.

A CCPOA employee faced financial struggles due to multiple unanticipated hernia surgeries. The benefit was held to help her deal with those costs.

The Officers Association came to the rescue, as one employee tells us that they are all family.

The plates included smoked brisket and trims.

Lieutenant, Lee Preiss spoke with 3NEWS and stated, "Its really if you see the cadets here its a beautiful thing because everyone is joining here on something together as a family." Preiss added. "A lot of times what we do is we go out on the road and we fight alone, here everyone is together for a cause, and what better cause then Yoli."

The CCPOA told 3NEWS, they are very thankful to everyone who was able to show up and support this cause.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.