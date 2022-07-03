CCRTA offering free rides to the Big Bang Celebration

If you and your family are interested in attending, you still have time to make it, and with a free ride!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority will be offering rides free of charge for those who want to get in on the fun at the Big Bang Celebration downtown, Sunday.

The Mayor's Big Bang Celebration is an event for the community to participate in Fourth of July festivities and witness a live firework show along the Bayfront.

The fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., Sunday evening. If you and your family are interested in attending, you still have time to make it, and with a free ride!

If you decide to catch a ride to the event, the shuttle will be picking people up at Corpus Christi City Hall, and dropping them off on Water St. between John Sartain and Lomax. The route can be seen below:

The shuttle will continue on this route until 30 minutes after the parade has concluded, so be sure to plan accordingly.

For more information on public transportation, visit CCRTA's website here.

