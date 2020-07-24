CCRTA may have to cancel bus routes Saturday due to Tropical Storm Hanna

The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority wants to give riders a heads up about bus routes this weekend.
Officials with CCRTA said that they may have service disruptions or cancellations on Saturday, July 25, due to Tropical Storm Hanna.
