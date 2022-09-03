CCRTA celebrates their team for National Transit Driver Appreciation Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority had a celebration today to thank their hard working team.
Employees were given t-shirts with the company logo, but the design was very special this time. The pattern around the logo is actually made up of all of their names.
Lunch bags were also given out that included a COVID-19 test inside, as well as a hot lunch served with the option of a fish or brisket sandwich.
Dan Leyendecker, CCRTA Board Chair, was present at today's event handing out lunches. "I want to say thank you to all our hardworking employees at RTA. They're outstanding day-in and day-out."
This celebration looked like a fun time and a great way to show some much-needed appreciation for our local bus drivers.
If you are headed to the Texas Jazz Festival this weekend and you need a ride, you will also have a chance to thank your driver!
According to CCRTA's rider alert, they will be offering free park and ride shuttles to the festival on Friday, March 18th and Saturday, March 19th.
Shuttles will be available to and from City Hall and the Nueces County Courthouse to Heritage Park. There will also be free parking at both of those locations.
