Corpus Christi RTA announces new CEO

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) has hired a new leader.

Derrick Majchszak, who currently serves as the CCRTA's Managing Director of Operations, will take over the CEO position on July 1.

“I have witnessed firsthand how CCRTA has become a nationally-recognized transit agency, and I look forward to working to fulfill CCRTA’s vision of providing a safe, accessible, and innovative transportation system for current and future generations,” stated Derrick Majchszak.

Majchszak has been with the CCRTA since 2017 when he joined as the director of transportation, before being promoted to managing director of operations. In this role, he oversaw 250 employees and contractors and managed a $26 million budget, according to the CCRTA.

He is a U.S. Navy veteran and earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. He went on to get his Master's in Public Administration from Tarleton State University.

“As an individual who came up through the ranks of transportation, starting out as a bus mechanic, I believe his track record and leadership qualities will ensure that the future of CCRTA is in good hands,” said Dan Leyendecker, CCRTA Board Chairman.

