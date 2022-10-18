CCRTA promotes new mobile app launch with wrapped buses

111 people have already signed up for the GoPass mobile app, with some having used it during Jazz Fest weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The CCRTA has unveiled newly wrapped buses to promote the launch of their new GoPass mobile application.

The app will allow users to pay for a bus ride through a debit or credit card. 111 people have already signed up, with some having used it during Jazz Fest weekend.

"Instead of taking coins or tickets, you can sit there and scan it right on. In fact, on the bus itself there's a QR code that you can use to go directly to the website," said Dan Leyendecker chairman of the CCRTA board.

In addition to purchasing bus passes and planning trips in real time, the GoPass mobile app allows individuals to personalize their experience and receive ride alerts on detours or upcoming events.

The CCRTA will once again be providing free bus rides on both early voting and election day.

