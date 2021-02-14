CCRTA suspending services due to inclement weather

All CCRTA services will be suspended beginning Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Due to the inclement weather in the Coastal Bend, all CCRTA services will be suspended beginning Sunday at 6:00 p.m. and will remain out of service until Monday at 12:00 p.m.

Services could be delayed further as weather conditions develop. Customer Service and Administrative offices will open at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, February 15.

As more information becomes available we will keep you updated.

