CCRTA unveils new 'Super Stop' near Del Mar College's Oso Creek Campus

The addition also brings a fare-free ride to high school students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A celebration Monday recognized what Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority and Del Mar College officials are calling a "super stop" at the college's Oso Creek Campus.

The oversized bus stop is across from Bill Witt Park, and is an effort to improve DMC transportation services in the South Side region.

"It represents all the future growth that we're seeing in this area,” said CCRTA CEO Derick Majchszak. “Both us and Del Mar are both working hard to try to build up the area that serves the community that's here."

Part of serving the community includes a new initiative that will go into effect on Sept. 1.

The plan will allow students to ride for free if they show their student IDs. The fare-free ride will be open to all students in pre-K through 12th grade.

Students who attend private schools, are homeschooled or are using the CCRTA's fixed routes are also eligible for this free transportation.

