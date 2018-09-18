Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Two $5,000 checks were presented during Tuesday's Corpus Christi City Council meeting to the Al Kruse Tennis Center.

The checks were gifts from the Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Fund and the group PALS, which stands for Parks, Arts, Leisure and Seniors, to the Corpus Christi Tennis Association.

The president of the Association said Hurricane Harvey caused enough damage to be noticed by visiting players during tournaments.

"We are very grateful for these funds. The tennis courts, like a lot of places in our city, did sustain a lot of damage from Hurricane Harvey," CCTA President Tracy Barre said. "These funds are already being used in order to replace the windscreens at Al Kruse Tennis Center. Anybody who's tried to play tennis in Corpus Christi without wind screening can appreciate that."

The Mayor's Hurricane Harvey Fund has collected more than $1 million and to date has distributed more than $900,000.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII