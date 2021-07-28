CDC: Nueces County and surrounding areas have 'high levels' of COVID-19 transmission, recommends masks for all in public

The CDC map shows which areas are most at risk for high COVID-19 transmission, which includes most of South Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, the CDC walked back its mask guidance to recommend that even vaccinated people in certain areas of the country should put their masks back on in public, indoor settings as transmission rates increase.

Nueces County is one of those areas with a current high level of community transmission of COVID-19, according to the map. That means the new mask guidance from the CDC is directed at our area, among others across the nation.

Refugio, San Patricio, Kleberg, Jim Wells, Live Oak and Bee Counties are all considered to have high levels of community transmission.

"It is not a welcomed piece of news that masking is going to be a part of people's lives who have already been vaccinated," CDC Director Rochelle Wolensky said.

According to the CDC, infections happen in only a small number of people who are fully vaccinated, even with the Delta variant. However, "preliminary evidence suggests that fully vaccinated people who do become infected with the Delta variant can spread the virus to others." To reduce their risk of becoming infected with the Delta variant and potentially spreading it to others, the CDC now recommends that fully vaccinated people wear a mask in public indoor settings if they are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

Kenedy and Jim Hogg Counties are the only areas in South Texas where vaccinated individuals are not being recommended to wear a mask in public again, as transmission rates remain low.

