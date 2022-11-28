WATCH LIVE | Cecily Aguilar pleads guilty in connection to Guillen's murder

With a guilty plea, the judge will schedule a sentencing hearing in 90 to 100 days.

WACO, Texas — UPDATE: A news conference is scheduled to take place any minute following Aguilar's guilty plea.

Cecily Aguilar pleaded guilty in connection to the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen on Tuesday.

On Twitter, Mayra Guillen also tweeted "Cecily Aguilar has pleaded guilty."

Aguilar, who was the only one charged in Guillen's murder, appeared in federal court in Waco, along with members of the Guillen family. She was indicted on 11 counts by a grand jury last July.

With a guilty plea, Aguilar will not go to trial. Her sentencing is expected within 90 to 100 days.

Cecily Aguilar has pleaded Guilty. — Mayra Guillen (@mguilen_) November 29, 2022

Aguilar was the only person charged in Vanessa Guillen's murder. was indicted with 11 counts by a grand jury last July.

She reportedly helped her boyfriend and Vanessa Guillen's fellow soldier, Spc. Aaron Robinson, dismember and bury her remains near the Leon River in Bell County, according to court documents.

Guillen was killed on April 22, 2020 on post by Robinson, according to a FBI criminal complaint. Her remains were later found on June, 30, 2020. The next day, Robinson shot and killed himself, which left people wondering why he murdered her if they didn't have any connection to each other.

Aguilar was arrested shortly after in July 2020.

Jury selection in Aguilar's trial is set for Monday, Jan. 23 next year.

The sister of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen shared on Twitter Monday night that Cecily Aguilar will be back in federal court Tuesday to submit her plea in the case.

In her tweet, Mayra Guillen said Aguilar will be pleading "guilty or not guilty."

"[Tuesday], we will face this monster in court," she wrote. "... Cecily Aguilar is the person that participated in the disappearance of my sister's body... & countless other disturbing details that I can't bare to type or say."

6 News confirms Aguilar will be back in federal court at 1:30 p.m., but the reason why was not disclosed.

6 News reached out to both the federal prosecutors and the defense team to confirm Mayra Guillen's claim, but we did not receive a reply back at the time this article was published.

