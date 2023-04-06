Cedar Park murder suspect arrested in Ingleside

23-year-old, Bradley Stanford is being booked into the San Patricio County Jail, awaiting to be extradited back to Williamson County.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Sunday, June 4, law enforcement arrested a murder suspect out of Cedar Park, TX. after a warrant had been issued for 1st degree Murder.

23-year-old, Bradley Stanford of Austin, TX. was found in Ingleside.

He is being booked into the San Patricio County Jail, awaiting to be extradited back to Williamson County.

