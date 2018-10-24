PORT ARANSAS, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) — Port Aransas will be welcoming crowds from all around to experience the coastal town during the inaugural Beach Pumpkin Hustle 5K.

It all takes place Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at Horace Caldwell Pier Park. A kid's fun run will also be happening at 9 a.m. followed by an "S'mores" awards ceremony.

Organizers invite people to stick around to enjoy many events that will be going on as the first-ever Beachtober Fest comes to a close.

Click here to find out more.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII