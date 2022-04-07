Celebrate National Beer Day with TAMUCC's new Island Beers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just in time for National Beer Day, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has released Island Beers to benefit the Islander Athletic Fund.
According to TAMUCC's Facebook page, Islander Athletics partnered with two alumni-run breweries, Lorelei Brewing Company and Lazy Beach Brewing, to create the TAMUCC branded beers.
This new release is in effect immediately, so you will be able to grab one of the new brews at either brewery today! The island themed flavors are Shaka Blonde and Islander Wave.
Proceeds will benefit Islander Athletics.
For more information about the university and their upcoming events or releases, please visit tamucc.edu.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Here's how you can watch 'Mean Girls' with one of the cast members at TAMUK
- Texas governor to bus migrants from border to Washington
- Rubber bales from WWII era wash up on Padre Island beaches
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May
- The impacts of 'shrinkflation' across area restaurants as supply disruptions and price increases continue
- Padre Island set to receive new renovations as part of $755 million project
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.