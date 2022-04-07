Celebrate National Beer Day with TAMUCC's new Island Beers

The island themed flavors are Shaka Blonde and Islander Wave, and proceeds will go towards the Islander Athletic Fund.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just in time for National Beer Day, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has released Island Beers to benefit the Islander Athletic Fund.

According to TAMUCC's Facebook page, Islander Athletics partnered with two alumni-run breweries, Lorelei Brewing Company and Lazy Beach Brewing, to create the TAMUCC branded beers.

This new release is in effect immediately, so you will be able to grab one of the new brews at either brewery today! The island themed flavors are Shaka Blonde and Islander Wave.

Proceeds will benefit Islander Athletics.

For more information about the university and their upcoming events or releases, please visit tamucc.edu.

