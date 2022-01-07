Celebrate safely with your pets this Fourth of July

It may be tempting to celebrate with all family members, including the ones on four legs, outdoors. But this isn't always the safest option for pets.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's really no way to avoid fireworks when Fourth of July comes around. Even if you don't see them, you'll hear them, and your pets will hear them too.

Assistant Director of Corpus Christi Neighborhood Services Tracey Cantu said this is the time of year where having your pet microchipped is especially important. "While there's fireworks, they get scared, they leave the yard, they get separated from their owner," she explained.

It only takes a split second for dogs to react to sudden and sharp sounds, but losing them as a result of this can be avoided. "If the pet is microchipped, then that gives our animal care officers a way to identify the pet, identify the owner, and where they live," Cantu added.

A simple tip to keep your pets at ease during the light show is to keep them close to you.

Cantu shared an additional tip with 3NEWS, "Pets need comfort items the same as humans do; To stay comfortable, to stay calm. So, if they've got a favorite toy, favorite pet bed, or a treat that you can provide to them."

Robert Elizondo owns two boxers, Ace and Apollo, and his method of choice for keeping his furry friends safe is bringing them indoors and setting up a relaxation station.

"They actually have these collars for comforting, and they have a blanket as well. It goes around the belly," Elizondo shared. "On YouTube, there's this dog comforting music that you can put on for them and let them lay in bed."

Those lucky pups have it made!

It may be tempting to celebrate with all family members, including the ones on four legs, outdoors. But this holiday weekend, to keep everyone safe, try to keep all of the excitement in the sky.

