CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every year the month of June carries special significance for African Americans in Texas.

Juneteenth or 'Freedome Day' as it's sometimes called is on June 19. The date marks the day that slaves in Texas were notified about the Emancipation Proclamation.

The word came more than two years after the fact from General Gordon Granger in Galveston.

One of the larger Juneteenth celebrations in Corpus Christi is put on by Dr. Gloria Randle Scott. She is the Corpus Christi Juneteenth Coalition co-chair. She said when the coalition was formed, one day of celebration didn't seem like enough.

"The time that it took from the Colonel to go across the Gulf of Mexico to Galveston took almost nine days to get it out there," Dr. Scott said.

The pandemic is changing up the celebration a bit this year. Instead of 10 days, it will only go on for five.

The mission to educate and highlight achievements in the black community will still be the goal.

This year's theme is 'Women in Leadership.'

