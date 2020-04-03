CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — March is Women's History Month and this year people are celebrating the 100th anniversary of women's right to vote.

The League of Women Voters in Corpus Christi have created ways to celebrate and reflect on the huge milestone. On Wednesday morning, Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales will be unveiling 21 panels created to tell the story of the women's suffrage movement. It will be on display at the Nueces County Courthouse.

Then on Saturday, the League is also hosting a procession beginning at 10 a.m. to commemorate the Centennial anniversary. City Secretary Rebecca Huerta is a member of the League and said this is an accomplishment that should never be forgotten.

"This was a very hard fought battle for women to have the right to vote, and even now women comprise half of the electorate," Huerta said. "We are such an important voice."

The procession will start from the Courthouse and end at Artesian Park. Corpus Christi's Regional Transportation Authority will be providing transportation at the procession for those who are mobility impaired.

