Celebrating the life of Evelyn Cooper

For Cooper, celebrating Black history wasn't limited to one month. It was celebrated year-round.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Entrepreneur, educator and activist, Evelyn Cooper was known for many things in her life, especially her 'lott's of art' shop.

Cooper's shop was once at Sunrise mall. She was a collector of afro-centric attire and artifacts but above all she loved serving her community.

Her influence in the community proceeds her because when she started her businesses there wasn't a lot of retail that catered to the black community.

Many know her as a fashion-forward woman and a minister of music. However, her largest supporters simply knew her as 'mom'.

3NEWS had the privilege of meeting Cooper's sons and getting to know Evelyn as they knew her. She passed away last year and today we celebrate the life of Ms. Evelyn cooper.

Cooper's son, Sean spoke with 3NEWS and said, "She really wanted to have the black community in corpus be served and be felt."

Her other son, John also shared some stories of his mother. "Her life was a life of service and that's what she really loved." He said.

Cooper's career began at IBM, in the 70's. "She first was in Detroit. Houston and Dallas as well as other parts of the state. When she left corpus, she had a mission to get back." Sean said.

No matter where her career took her. Her true home was Corpus Christi. John explained, "She loved the African and African American experience, and she wanted to share that with, you know, the community of Corpus Christi and the surrounding areas as well."

Cooper climbed the corporate ladder but never lost sight of her love for finding unique items to celebrate black history.

Sean told 3NEWS, "When me and my brother grew up, we moved to L.A. We can remember, she made frequent trips to Los Angeles to not only visit us, but really her main motivation was to go shopping for her store."

Thea Cain was a friend of Evelyn Cooper, for 30 years. She spoke with 3NEWS and said, "Many people remember Evelyn as being the owner of "Lott's of Art" and when she had her business at Sunrise Mall." She explained, "She was like my second mother. When my mom passed, always there for me, always my confident."

Cooper never missed an opportunity to minister or educate. Black history wasn't a month-long event for her. It was celebrated year-round. "We just wanted to highlight accomplishments of African Americans. Not only historically but also right here in our community." Cooper stated.

"First and foremost, she was a minister of music." Sean said. St. John Baptist church was her home away from home.

John explained, "Number one, she loved the lord. Number two she loved her family. Number three she loved her church community at St. John."

Cooper had a big personality, but perhaps the largest part of her, was her heart. Sean added, "Our mom was the most selfless woman that we've ever known. I mean, she would drop anything, you know, at a at a dime to help people."

Sean and John share their mother's passion for music. When Cooper passed away, it motivated them to push forward with a gospel album that they are dedicating to the most talented musician they know, their mother.

