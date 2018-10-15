CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — In honor of National Disability Employment Awareness month, the South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind celebrated their employees that are blind or visually impaired.

"We're proud of what they do," said Alana Manrow for the STLB. "And we want the community to know hiring someone with disabilities is not going to set you back. it's going to push your forward because we are a very loyal workforce and just happy to have a job."

A proclamation of White Cane Day was made, a day specifically for those that are blind, and for the rest of the week employees will be given free lunch.

South Texas Lighthouse for the Blind provides jobs for people who struggle vision issues and wanted to honor them for their hard work and success.

