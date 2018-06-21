A celebration of Life for a Coastal Bend doctor and restaurant owner will be held Saturday at the Omni Hotel in the Corpus Christi Ballroom.

64-year-old Dr. Luiz Mackrizz was pulled from the surf near Packery Channel after a surfing accident and was in a coma until Sunday where he passed away.

After the celebration for Mackrizz, a ceremonial paddle out will be held at 6 p.m at Bob Hall Pier.

The entire public is invited to honor Mackrizz and share their stores about him.

