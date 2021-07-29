Celebrity Fan Fest canceled after all three headliners back out

"The loss of all three Celebrity Fan Fest headliners forces us to cancel this year’s show."

SAN ANTONIO — Celebrity Fan Fest has been canceled, according to a post on the organization's website.

According to CEO, Chief Listening Officer Bob Wills, representatives of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen are canceling their appearances due to the spike in COVID cases, the Delta variant. Owen Wilson also canceled, but the post says the reason is "unclear."

"The loss of all three Celebrity Fan Fest headliners forces us to cancel this year’s show. The overwhelming majority of all 2021 Celebrity Fan Fest attendees were linked to those three celebrities and without them attending, fans would not attend," the post says.

Here is what all fans, purchasers can expect, according to the website:

All Celebrity Fan Fest purchases of admission tickets and passes, autographs and photo ops will be 100% refunded within 30 days.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas will still grant any Celebrity Fan Fest admission ticket holder access into their park free of charge from Friday July 30 through Sunday August 8. Visit the Celebrity Fan Fest table inside the theme park security gate, show your Celebrity Fan Fest admission confirmation email and they will issue your free admission ticket.

"We want to thank the thousands of fans that planned to attend this year’s event. It breaks our heart to do this, but it’s the right thing to do for our fans," the post says.

The organization also expressed how this event was a way for artists, vendors and performers to make income. "For many of them it’s their livelihood and it’s unfortunate that these circumstances has led to this last minute disappointment."