ALICE, Texas — Officials are looking into a case of invasive recording at William Adams Middle School in Alice, Texas.

A parent reported to school administration that some students were allegedly filming others without their knowledge -- a felony in the state of Texas.

Principal Judith Holmgreen said due to the seriousness of the allegation, it was very important for them to immediately begin an investigation and remind students how to use a cellphone responsibly.

The Alice Independent School District released a letter after the report was made notifying parents that students are no longer allowed to take cell phones to the restroom; only one female and male may use their respective bathroom during lunch, and phones will be collected before PE and returned after.

"People think safety, they think physical safety first, but we are also concerned with their emotional well being," Holmgreen said. "Their psychological well-being. Their physical well being and you know, the overall well being of the child."

Holmgreen could not divulge much information on the report, but she said they are working diligently to investigate the claim. She added that she would like to remind parents to have an open conversation with their children about properly using a cell phone.

