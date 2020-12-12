Service restored between cell phone to landline systems

Reporting city service calls is back to normal after a statewide issue prevented some phone calls from reaching city government.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — UPDATE:

Service has been restored statewide between cell phone to landline systems. Residents with calls for gas, water and wastewater services can return to using 361-826-CITY (2489).

Citizens with emergency calls for police and fire please call 911.

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED:

Statewide there is an issue with cell phone to landline service. Due to that and until further notice, calls for service to the City of Corpus Christi need to go through 911. Customers in need of gas, water and wastewater services need to call 911.

All emergency calls for police and fire also need to be made to 911.

The phone bank at the Health District is also affected. To register for our next COVID-19 Drive thru, visit www.cctexas.com/coronavirus and click COVID-19 Testing Registration under Recent Updates.

