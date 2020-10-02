CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cement truck overturned Monday afternoon on the intersection of Saratoga and Crosstown.
Police say the driver potentially hit the curb and lost control.
There were no injuries and no other cars involved in the incident.
