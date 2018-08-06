A Corpus Christi museum first built more than 80 years ago was given a special dedication ceremony Friday morning by the Nueces County Historical Commission.

The Centennial Museum on Park Avenue and South Tancahua was originally used as a museum until its gallery collection grew too big in the 1970s. The Art Museum of South Texas was then built in its place.

The Nueces County Historical Commission hopes the marker will help draw attention to the work people in the past have done for the Coastal Bend.

According to the Nueces County Historical Commission, the Centennial Museum was part of the start of the Coastal Bend's art movement back in the 1930s.

