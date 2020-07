An AMBER Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old girl from Center has been canceled after the toddler was found safe.

CENTER, Texas — An AMBER Alert issued Tuesday for a missing 2-year-old girl from Center has been canceled after the toddler was found safe.

According to the Center Police Department, Zamya Ann Whitaker was found in Cherokee County. Details concerning her alleged abductor, 27-year-old Zenas Whitaker, are unknown at this time.