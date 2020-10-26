"One of the scariest things of my life." | Breast cancer survivor shares story, message to women

Schofield considers herself one of the lucky ones after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 70 years old.

There are more than 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the U.S. and Betty Schofield is one of them.

"It's still very emotional even though I've been cancer free for almost three years now," Schofield said.

One in eight women in the U.S. will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Schofield considers herself one of the lucky ones after being diagnosed with breast cancer at 70 years old.

"Six months later it was gone," Schofield said. "One of the scariest things of my life."

Every year since she turned 50, Schofield said she has been getting a mammogram and she believes that it saved her life.

"I definitely feel blessed without a doubt," Schofield said.

Dr. Erin Prince, a radiologist at the Ascension Providence Breast Health Center said fewer women have been getting screened due to the pandemic, and they're currently seeing their volume go almost back to normal.

"In the spring we did see a decline in the number of breast cancers that we diagnosed and it's not that less people are getting cancer, that's just that we diagnosed," Dr. Prince said, "so we know they're out there and want women to come in."

Dr. Prince said about 80% to 90% of women who get breast cancer have no family history, so early detection of cancer is important.

"We have made fantastic strides in breast cancer imaging and breast cancer screening that have allowed us over these years to find these cancers earlier and detect them earlier, which has really affected the way we have been able to treat women with breast cancer," Dr. Prince said.

Schofield's message to women is to make your health a priority.

"My whole story is a blessing. Get your mammograms," Schofield said. "It doesn't take that long,

you know it's no the most comfortable thing you're gonna do but it's worth it."

National Breast Cancer Foundation website, click here.