Century plant in Corpus Christi in full bloom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is coverage of Houston's century plant in bloom.
You may have seen them before, but this plant in a front yard in Corpus Christi is finally in full bloom-- the only time it will bloom in its 20-30 year lifespan.
The stalk on the Agave americana, frequently called a century plant, stands about two stories tall and looks to have recently bloomed. The blooms can last about three to four months and then the plant will completely die.
In Houston, residents in one neighborhood have been watching a century plant getting ready to bloom, our sister station KHOU reports. Curious drivers stop their cars to take a picture next to the magic stalk before it’s gone.
