Ceremony held to unveil the completed renovations at CNATRA

The Chief of Naval Air Training headquarters in Corpus Christi has withstood the test of time for 80 years and has now received a renovation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's a building that's withstood the test of time for 80 years and now the headquarters for the Chief of Naval Air Training in Corpus Christi has been brought up to modern standards.

A giant pair of scissors was used to cut the ribbon on a newly- renovated headquarters. The structure was built back in 1941 the main office had undergone one renovation in the 70's and five years ago, the building was gutted down to the studs and completely remodeled on the inside. The navy stressing the importance of keeping the buildings historic character.

"Many historic figures have graced the halls of this building to include former President Bush as he was winged as a Naval Aviator here in Corpus Christi and as we stand on the shoulders of those giants our mission is to train that next generation of Naval Aviators those men and women are going to go off to sea and carry out the mission of the United States Navy.” said Chief of Naval Air Training, Admiral Robert Westendorf.

Lots of big names went through basic flight training including former President George H.W. Bush and Nasa Astronaut Neal Armstrong.



The Chief of Naval Air Training Command or CNATRA as they call it, operates five training air wings in Texas, Mississippi and Florida. The command also includes the famous Blue Angels Precision Flight Team and all based here in Corpus Christi.