Ceremony honors Coastal Bend Vietnam veterans

The ceremony was put on by the local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution with music by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vietnam Veterans Day is a time to stop and remember the service and sacrifices made by nearly three million members who served in Vietnam.

City and county leaders joined the Coastal Bend's own Vietnam veterans outside of the Nueces Count Courthouse to honor those lost in the war.

March 29 is the day American troops were withdrawn from Vietnam back in 1973. The war ended with the Fall of Saigon in 1975.

Business owner and Vietnam veteran Noe Bocanegra said it's important that those lost are not forgotten.

"People have to not forget of the people who served in the war, guys that's didn't come back, families who lost their loved ones," he said. "So we try to honor the guys who didn't come back alive and honor the ones that did."

Vietnam gold star family members, veterans and volunteers also honored those lost with a fallen heroes roll call.

