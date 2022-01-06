Chairs will be reserved at Ray High School graduation for students killed in crash

The two victims have been identified by the medical examiner's office as Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18. They were set to graduate this Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There will be two empty chairs at Ray High School's graduation Friday. They will be reserved for the two students who lost their lives in a crash Tuesday after leaving graduation rehearsal.

"In keeping with CCISD’s tradition of honoring deceased students, chairs will be reserved in the late Texans’ honor," a statement from the district said.

The two victims have been identified by the medical examiner's office as Matthew Garcia and Marcello Saldua, both 18.

Two other students were injured in the crash that happened Tuesday morning along Port Ave. near Broadway St. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Condolences from across the Coastal Bend have poured in for the students' families and friends.

"Our Texan community is devastated by this loss of our graduating seniors,” said Ray High School Principal Roxanne Cuevas. “Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by this tragedy.”

Mayor Paulette Guajardo shared that there will be a city-wide candlelight vigil for the students at Heritage Park on Thursday, June 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Today the City of Corpus Christi mourns the loss of the W. B. Ray High School graduating seniors who tragically lost... Posted by Paulette M. Guajardo on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

"We want to express our deepest condolences to the families of the two seniors we lost today,” said CCISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez. “We appreciate our community’s prayers for our district during what continues to be an incredibly challenging time for us as well as for educators across the nation.”

Ray High School's graduation is scheduled for Friday, June 3 at 2 p.m.

Tragic news today in Corpus Christi, Texas. 😔 Our hearts go out to the Ray HS Seniors and their families. 🙏❤️ Please... Posted by Herrman & Herrman, PLLC: Personal Injury & Car Accident Lawyers on Tuesday, May 31, 2022

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.