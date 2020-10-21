British scientists to use controversial trial method to find COVID-19 vaccine

It's called a challenge trial, and it's considered a controversial tactic to speed up vaccine development. Let's connect the dots!

Scientists around the globe are racing to develop a vaccine for coronavirus, and in Britain, they are hoping to speed up development by deliberately trying to infect volunteers with covid-19.

Normal trials are a long process

When scientists are trying to create a vaccine for a disease without an effective treatment; they usually give some volunteers the vaccine, others a placebo and ask them to go about their normal lives.

They then record if anyone experiences negative side effects or develops the disease. It’s a slow process done with thousands of volunteers.

However, there is a faster way.

What is a challenge trial?

Scientists can give volunteers the vaccine then deliberately try to infect them with the disease. It’s called a challenge trial. And when there is no sure-fire therapeutic to treat that disease, it is considered by many to be unethical.

The Imperial College London with help from the British government is planning to do just that.

Volunteers will have lab grown coronavirus blown directly into their noses while quarantined in a hospital. Fewer than a hundred volunteers between the ages of 18 and 30 will be used.

It’s not clear which vaccine of the many in development will be used. The British scientists admit it is risky, but they said they could potentially save hundreds of thousands of lives.