Corpus Christi (kIII news) — The Chief of Naval Air Training based at Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi hosted a change of command ceremony Thursday at the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

Rear Admiral Gregory Harris relieved Rear Admiral James Bynum as the Chief of Naval Air Training. The command oversees all pilot and naval flight officer training for the U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guard.

Bynum has served at NAS-CC since last year. He said stepping down is normal and Thursday's ceremony was about more than just a change of command.

"The pomp and the ceremony is really to take an opportunity to acknowledge the accomplishments as a team," Bynum said. "To recognize the service of those day in and day out."

Rear Admiral Harris has flown missions in Operation Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom.

