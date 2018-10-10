Corpus Christi (KIII news) — A media kick-off party was underway Wednesday evening for the 58th annual Texas Jazz Festival.

During the kick-off party, organizers unveiled the poster design and security plans that will be in place.

Next weekends event is the largest free jazz festival in America which will feature 50 different music acts on three different stages.

Organizers want to remind residents that they have kept the tradition alive by continuing to hold the festival at Heritage Park.

Something new in 2018 is the festival will have some musicians playing off Bourbon Street, and the festival will also pay tribute to a music legend.

With any big festival or event, the city and organizers are doing their best to beef up security. The Corpus Christi Police Department hired a private security company, and the National Guard will be helping out with security.

Broadway will be closed, and along with Mesquite between Fitzgerald and Hughes, so people are encouraged to come up through Takahua.

Parking will be limited close to Heritage Park, so residents are encouraged to park at the County Courthouse or City Hall where RTA buses will pick up and drop you off at the festival all weekend.

