Clear backpacks, no hoodies this week at Bishop High School due to rumored threat

BISHOP, Texas — Bishop High School will be making some changes after a rumored threat toward the school.
Students will only be allowed to carry clear or mesh backpacks, purses and gym bags. No hoodies will be allowed this week, officials said.
Only one entrance will be open for students to use and everyone will be patted down upon coming into the building.
In addition, there will be a noticeable increase in law enforcement at the campus.
