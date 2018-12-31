Padre Island (KIII NEWS) — The biggest deal made in 2018 started with Schlitterbahn.

After the water park announced bankruptcy in 2017 IBC bought the resort in May of this year.

For 20 million dollars they purchased the park and the surrounding 203 acres.

Schlitterbahn Corpus Christi is now owned by Diamond Beach Holdings.

And if you drive just two miles down the road you'll see the makings of a grocery store.

The first one the island has ever had.

The supermarket will be 18,000 square feet. But it will not stand alone.

It'll be a part of a four-acre shopping center.

But if being in the hustle and bustle isn't your thing, you can relax at the newest coffee shop on the block.

It's hard to miss with its unique storage container design.

"Five forty-foot containers and five 20 foot containers," Bryan Tumlinson, owner of Island Joe's Coffee.

The shop also has office spaces and donates its profits to feed people in the Dominican Republic.

Dogs on the island will also have a new hangout.

The city has approved a two-and-a-half-acre dog park.

It'll be the first open space canines can run around freely in Corpus Christi.

"A dog park is the only place you're allowed to do that," Jan Ranking, president of Riley P. Dog Park.

"There is a leash law on the beach, so this is going to help so many professional people that live on the island to help exercise their dog."

And the latest addition to the island is the new Dollar General

Who knows what else 2019 will bring for the Island.

