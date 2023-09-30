Changes to city pet ordinances take effect Sunday, including fees for failure to neuter and spay animals

The city stated the changes will help improve public safety, address overpopulation & promote responsible ownership.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Changes made to a city ordinance this past spring regarding Corpus Christi pet owners is set to go into effect on October 1st. The Corpus Christi City Council approved changes that will require dogs and cats within city limits to be spayed or neutered.

The city says that if owners choose not to spay or neuter their animals, they will need to get a special permit that costs an annual $50. In addition to the annual fee, there would also be an application and background check process.

Another update to the ordinance will affect dogs that have been deemed dangerous by the city. The new ordinance says those animals will have to wear specific collars.