CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The increase of beach goers on the island has called for some changes to Park Road 22.

The City said the goal is to reduce traffic and address some safety concerns for those visiting the water.

Work begins Friday, June 5, from Friday afternoon through Monday morning and during each weekend throughout the summer season.

Here are the changes the city said to expect:

The traffic signal at the intersection of Park Road 22 and Aquarius Street will function as “GREEN“ only for northbound and southbound traffic along Park Road 22.

The left-turn lanes at the intersection of Park Road 22 and Aquarius Street will be closed to traffic.

The median opening at the intersection of Park Road 22 and Aquarius Street will be closed to traffic.

Left-turns will be prohibited off of Aquarius Street. Motorists approaching the intersection of Park Road 22 will only be allowed to turn right onto Park Road 22.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: