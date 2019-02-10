CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Resisting arrest charges against embattled former District Judge Guy Williams have been dropped.

In November of 2018, Williams was arrested on public intoxication and resisting arrest charges. Williams was in a car that was involved in an accident near Nile and SPID.

Williams was also accused of unlawfully possessing several firearms.

During 2018, Williams was acquited of felony aggravated assault charges in a road rage case.

Williams told 3News that he voluntary entered rehab for alcoholism and post-traumatic stress disorder. Williams plans to run again for District Judge.

