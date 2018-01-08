Corpus Christi (KIII News) — New developments were released Tuesday afternoon in the murder case against a Robstown mother accused killing her child.

Murder charges have been dropped against 19-year old Chasity Herrera who was accused of killing her 18-month old baby girl.

According to the Nueces County District Attorney's office, all charges against Herrera have been dropped after new DNA evidence shows the person responsible for the death could have been someone else.

Herrera was released from the Nueces County Jail Tuesday evening.

Law enforcement agencies will pick up the investigation and determine if anyone else will be arrested.

In December of 2017, Herrera's baby was found with injuries on her body.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death to be blunt force trauma.

Herrera was released from jail just before 6 p.m.

