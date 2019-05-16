CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A mistrial was again declared Friday in the case of 30-year-old David Davila, the man accused of killing a 13-year-old boy in Corpus Christi nearly four years ago as he answered his grandparents' front door.

It was Davila's third consecutive hung jury, and because of that prosecutors decided to drop the charges against him.

Davila was accused of killing 13-year-old Alex Torres back in 2015. Investigators said when Torres answered a knock at the door he was fatally shot.

Davila has gone to trial for capital murder two other times in the last eight months, and each time it ended in a mistrial. His third trial ended in a hung jury on Friday, and prosecutors said because the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict, the case has now been dismissed.

"Our duty is to seek justice and as difficult as it may be for all of the citizens to understand, sometimes the justice system ends in this outcome where 12 citizens who are on a jury decide that they cannot make a unanimous decision," First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning said.

Manning said the victim's family was clearly upset by the decision, but he said they had been told ahead of time that if Davila's trial ended in another mistrial they would have to dismiss the case and drop the capital murder charge.