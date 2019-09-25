CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Charges have been dropped for a man who was accused of committing a murder back in April of 2016.

U.S. Marshals arrested 28-year-old Christopher Corral on April 12, 2016, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They said he shot 34-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez was shot on Van Cleve, near Baldwin, just the day before. Ramirez died as a result of his injuries on June 29.

According to Nueces County court records, Corral's case was dismissed because of insufficient evidence.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: