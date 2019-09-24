CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Charges have been dropped against Daniel Ortiz, the man accused in the beating death of 18-month-old Arabella Sanchez after she was found dead at a Robstown home in December of 2017.

According to the Nueces County District Attorney's Office, the charges against Ortiz were dropped in July citing insufficient evidence in the case.

Ortiz has been out on bail awaiting trial since April of this year.

