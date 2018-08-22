Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The man believed to be responsible for the death of 44-year-old Cecilia Stanford had charges dropped in court Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they had insufficient evidence against 22-year-old Dacota Deaver who entered a plea of not guilty to manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide.

In October of 2017 police said Stanford was pushing her car after it broke down in Calallen and that is when an SUV slammed into her from behind. Stanford was taken to the hospital where she later passed away.

Deaver was arrested in January, three months after the incident, when an arrest warrant was issued.

MORE: One person arrested in connection with fatal accident along FM 624

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII