Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Charges have been dropped for two people arrested in connection with the murder of a Corpus Christi man.

28-year-old Juan Montoya was found dead in his car back on Sept. 3, 2017. Investigators said 32-year-old Ben Villegas, 53-year-old Abraham Cardenas and 23-year-old Crystal Juarez shot and killed Montoya, but in court Monday Villegas claimed responsibility for pulling the trigger and said the other two suspects had nothing to do with it.

The Nueces County District Attorney's Office said without enough evidence against Cardenas and Juarez, they had to drop the charges.

"There was insufficient evidence at this point to put it to a jury. That doesn't mean the investigation is over," Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning said. "We will continue doing our due diligence to see if there is any other evidence to link them, but at this point the fairest and most ethical thing to do was to dismiss the case."

Villegas has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

