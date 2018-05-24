A well-known Corpus Christi businessman who lost his whole family during the 2015 Wimberley floods is giving back to local EMS providers and trauma workers.

During a special presentation Tuesday evening Jonathan McComb donated $15,000 to the Christus Spohn trauma department.

In the midst of National EMS Week McComb said it was the right occasion to thank the men and women who continuously save lives on a daily basis.

"Three years ago tomorrow I was on that gurney, I was on the back of your ambulance, in the rain and the wind and the cold and you will be saving my life," McComb said.

McComb survived that day but his wife and two children along with their friends, Charba and Carey families, didn't they were swept away by flash flood waters in Wimberley.

To honor his family and other flood victims, McComb started the Randy Charba Classic, a fishing tournament aimed at benefiting different charities.

"The unsung heroes of our trauma system. They're the ones who go out in the mud the rain, the sleet, the cold, everything you know when we're injured," said Osberg Blow, trauma medical director at Christus Spohn Shoreline.

In 2018, the trauma department and Christus Spohn Shoreline received $15,000 from the tournament.

"They've been very kind to us and to honor the memories of my family and the Carey's and the Charles that the trauma O.R. will be named after them," McComb said.

The heartfelt donation also served as a thank you.

"It is a huge honor to not only the ems, but it is a huge honor to us at our trauma center and supports our trauma mission," Blow said.

A mission carried out by the doctors, nurses, EMS and other first responders every day.

"It's the best community I've ever lived in and don't ever plan on leaving and to have their support from day one and even before that. I mean they aren't only here for us they are here for everybody," McComb said.

According to McComb, this is the largest donation they've made so far.

