Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A Corpus Christi recovery center has partnered with a Houston-based non-profit to help fight substance abuse in South Texas.

Charlie's Place and the Cenikor Foundation announced Tuesday their new partnership to expand both centers' services, including adding 60 beds to the center in Corpus Christi.

Charlie's Place currently serves more than 2,000 patients a year. Cenikor serves more than 800,000 a year.

According to Charlie's Place CEO Amy Granberry, the partnership means seeing an increased in substance and behavioral services in the Coastal Bend not seen before.

"To be able to treat that many more people every day with particularly a level of care that is not offered particularly in South Texas, so it will be new and unique in South Texas," Granberry said.

The two recovery centers will officially begin their partnership Sept. 1.

