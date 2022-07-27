Chase ends in fatal car accident off Highway 16 north of Freer

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, Freer police proceeded to chase the vehicle until the driver crashed into an 18-wheeler.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A chase involving law officials resulted in a crash north of Freer on Highway 16.

According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, sheriff deputies began a pursuit when the driver of another vehicle started driving carelessly.

Freer law officials pursued the vehicle until the driver crashed into an semitruck.

The driver was killed and the identity has not been revealed, according to the Alice Echo-News Journal.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.